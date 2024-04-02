Padraig Harrington Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

Over his last five tournaments, Harrington has finished first once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Harrington has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Padraig Harrington has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Harrington has an average of -1.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.