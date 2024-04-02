Padraig Harrington Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Padraig Harrington looks to improve upon his 10th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) April 4-7.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last three trips to the Valero Texas Open, Harrington has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 50th.
- In 2023, Harrington finished 10th (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Harrington's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|10
|68-73-68-71
|-8
|4/1/2021
|69
|70-74-74-73
|+3
|4/4/2019
|71
|72-71-73
|E
Harrington's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Harrington has finished first once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Harrington has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Padraig Harrington has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Harrington has an average of -1.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harrington is averaging -1.906 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harrington's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.8
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.78%
|62.70%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.17
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|17.96%
|26.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.85%
|16.27%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Harrington's Best Finishes
- Last season Harrington participated in eight tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut seven times.
- Last season Harrington had his best performance at the U.S. Open, where he finished 27th with a score of +2 (12 shots back of the winner).
- Harrington placed 186th in the FedExCup standings with 133 points last season.
Harrington's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.745
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.906
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Harrington's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|50
|72-71-75-69
|+7
|9
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|27
|73-69-67-73
|+2
|33
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|67-66-70-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|64
|74-71-73-74
|+8
|4
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.