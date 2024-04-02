Lee Hodges Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.314 mark ranked 18th in the field.

Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.320.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 0.387. He finished 26th in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.803, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.