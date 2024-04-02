Lee Hodges Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Lee Hodges placed sixth in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, shooting a -10 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 4-7 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Florida.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Hodges' average finish has been sixth, and his average score -10, over his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
- Hodges finished sixth (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Hodges' Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|6
|74-66-69-69
|-10
|3/31/2022
|MC
|74-75
|+5
Hodges' Recent Performances
- Hodges has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
- Lee Hodges has averaged 291.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has an average of 1.654 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 1.468 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hodges owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.193 (132nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.9 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges ranks 66th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.166. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Hodges' -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 105th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|130
|291.9
|291.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.75%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.74%
Hodges' Best Finishes
- Hodges is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 10 tournaments).
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Currently, Hodges has 267 points, ranking him 70th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.314 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.320.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 0.387. He finished 26th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.803, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.
Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.193
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.166
|0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.405
|-0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.026
|1.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.457
|1.468
Hodges' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|73
|72-68-79-69
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|75-70-75-69
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-74-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|72-69-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-67-72-70
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.