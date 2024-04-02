PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Lee Hodges Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Lee Hodges placed sixth in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, shooting a -10 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 4-7 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Florida.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Hodges' average finish has been sixth, and his average score -10, over his last two appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
    • Hodges finished sixth (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Corey Conners posted numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Hodges' Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023674-66-69-69-10
    3/31/2022MC74-75+5

    Hodges' Recent Performances

    • Hodges has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hodges has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
    • Lee Hodges has averaged 291.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has an average of 1.654 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 1.468 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hodges .

    Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hodges owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.193 (132nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 291.9 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges ranks 66th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.166. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Hodges' -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 105th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance130291.9291.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%61.11%
    Putts Per Round128.3
    Par Breakers1%19.75%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.74%

    Hodges' Best Finishes

    • Hodges is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 10 tournaments).
    • In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Currently, Hodges has 267 points, ranking him 70th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.314 mark ranked 18th in the field.
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.320.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 44th in the field with a mark of 0.387. He finished 26th in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.803, which ranked him 19th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 26th in that tournament.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.1930.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1660.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.405-0.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.0261.654
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.4571.468

    Hodges' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4170-67-68-73-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta7372-68-79-69+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5575-70-75-69+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-74-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1272-69-70-76-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-67-72-70-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.