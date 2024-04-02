Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - OCTOBER 30: Greyson Sigg hits his first shot on the 1st tee during the fourth round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on October 30, 2022 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Last competition at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Greyson Sigg carded a 45th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Valero Texas Open looking for better results.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last three appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Sigg has an average finish of 50th, and an average score of -2.
- Sigg missed the cut (with a score of +1) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2023.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Sigg's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|3/31/2022
|41
|73-70-71-70
|-4
|4/1/2021
|59
|73-72-70-74
|+1
Sigg's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Sigg has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Sigg has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Greyson Sigg has averaged 291.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Sigg is averaging -1.394 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Sigg is averaging 1.512 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Sigg's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.030 ranks 104th on TOUR this season, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Sigg has a 0.501 mark (27th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Sigg has delivered a -0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|289.8
|291.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.20%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.73%
Sigg's Best Finishes
- Sigg has participated in nine tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times (66.7%).
- Currently, Sigg ranks 114th in the FedExCup standings with 120 points.
Sigg's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 27th in the field at 1.236. In that tournament, he finished 19th.
- Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.558 (he finished 45th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.990.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.395, which ranked 26th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 19th.
- Sigg recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked 19th in the field.
Sigg's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.030
|-0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.501
|2.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.175
|1.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.588
|-1.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.058
|1.512
Sigg's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|72-64-71-66
|-11
|44
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|43
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|13
|65-70-66-68
|-15
|56
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|15
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|69-71-69-71
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|66-68-64-66
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-69-71-69
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-69-63-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-68-67
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-70-71
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-69-73
|-1
|10
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-73-70-67
|-2
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.