Greyson Sigg Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Sigg produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 27th in the field at 1.236. In that tournament, he finished 19th.

Sigg's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.558 (he finished 45th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Sigg's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.990.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Sigg delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.395, which ranked 26th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 19th.