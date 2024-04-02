Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
Camilo Villegas had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the Valero Texas Open in 2022, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last three appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Villegas has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of -6.
- In 2022, Villegas missed the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Villegas' Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/31/2022
|MC
|72-72
|E
|4/1/2021
|17
|64-76-71-72
|-5
Villegas' Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Villegas finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Villegas has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished with a score of +1 in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Camilo Villegas has averaged 285.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -1.564 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of -5.596 in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Villegas owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.060 (182nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 281.9 yards ranks 174th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas ranks 161st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.625. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Villegas' -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 139th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|174
|281.9
|285.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.16%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Villegas' Best Finishes
- Villegas has played eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut three times (37.5%).
- As of now, Villegas has accumulated 21 points, which ranks him 180th in the FedExCup standings.
Villegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.755 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 2.052. He finished 67th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas posted his best performance this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 1.326.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
Villegas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|182
|-1.060
|-2.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.625
|-0.722
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.122
|-0.888
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.366
|-1.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|180
|-2.173
|-5.596
Villegas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
