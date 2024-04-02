PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
59M AGO

Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    Camilo Villegas had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the Valero Texas Open in 2022, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

    Latest odds for Villegas at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Villegas has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of -6.
    • In 2022, Villegas missed the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open.
    • With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
    • Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Villegas' Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/31/2022MC72-72E
    4/1/20211764-76-71-72-5

    Villegas' Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Villegas finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Villegas has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of +1 in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • Camilo Villegas has averaged 285.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -1.564 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of -5.596 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Villegas .

    Villegas' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Villegas owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -1.060 (182nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 281.9 yards ranks 174th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas ranks 161st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.625. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Villegas' -0.366 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 139th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance174281.9285.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.16%
    Putts Per Round130.5
    Par Breakers1%17.68%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.67%

    Villegas' Best Finishes

    • Villegas has played eight tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut three times (37.5%).
    • As of now, Villegas has accumulated 21 points, which ranks him 180th in the FedExCup standings.

    Villegas' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.755 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 2.052. He finished 67th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas posted his best performance this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 1.326.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Villegas posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee182-1.060-2.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.625-0.722
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.122-0.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.366-1.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180-2.173-5.596

    Villegas' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-69E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship264-64-69-66-25--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship167-63-65-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-68-68-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry5065-71-74-70-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-68-65-74-124
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6769-71-77-68+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-82+11--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.