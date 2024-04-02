Camilo Villegas Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.755 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 33rd in the field with a mark of 2.052. He finished 67th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas posted his best performance this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 1.326.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.141, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.