Max Greyserman Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

Greyserman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.

In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five starts.

Greyserman is averaging 1.414 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.