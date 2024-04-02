Max Greyserman Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 29: Max Greyserman of the United States hits a tee shot during the final round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 29, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman enters play April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following a seventh-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas his last time in competition.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In the past five years, this is Greyserman's first time playing at the Valero Texas Open.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Greyserman's Recent Performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Greyserman is averaging 1.414 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Greyserman has an average of 3.942 in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Greyserman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.088 this season (82nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.9 yards) ranks 23rd, while his 56.5% driving accuracy average ranks 117th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Greyserman ranks 43rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.344. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Greyserman has registered a 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|23
|305.9
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.69%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.42%
Greyserman's Best Finishes
- While Greyserman hasn't won any of the eight tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 62.5%.
- Currently, Greyserman has 144 points, placing him 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.048. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.487.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.608 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.277, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
- Greyserman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.088
|0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.344
|1.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.202
|0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.199
|1.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.833
|3.942
Greyserman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
