Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    After he finished 46th in this tournament in 2023, Matti Schmid has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida April 4-7.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Schmid has played the Valero Texas Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 46th, posting a score of -1.
    • With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
    • Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Schmid's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20234670-71-72-74-1

    Schmid's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Schmid has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Over his last five appearances, Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 1.642 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 3.653 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Schmid's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schmid has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.264 this season, which ranks 54th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.7 yards) ranks 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid has a -0.255 average that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid's 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 72nd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance47301.7301.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%68.21%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.58%

    Schmid's Best Finishes

    • Schmid has played 10 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those 10 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 40%.
    • With 176 points, Schmid currently sits 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schmid's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.186. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
    • Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.885. He finished 26th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid posted his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.175.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.243, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2642.627
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.255-0.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150-0.280-0.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.1711.642
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.0993.653

    Schmid's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-74E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC73-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-72+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4468-71-68-72-96
    July 27-303M Open2068-70-66-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2267-71-66-68-837
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2665-69-74-63-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3865-68-73-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-67-65-67-21--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

