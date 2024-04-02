Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
After he finished 46th in this tournament in 2023, Matti Schmid has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Florida April 4-7.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Schmid has played the Valero Texas Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 46th, posting a score of -1.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Schmid's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|46
|70-71-72-74
|-1
Schmid's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Schmid has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Over his last five appearances, Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 1.642 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Schmid is averaging 3.653 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schmid's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schmid has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.264 this season, which ranks 54th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.7 yards) ranks 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid has a -0.255 average that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid's 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 72nd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|301.7
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.58%
Schmid's Best Finishes
- Schmid has played 10 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 40%.
- With 176 points, Schmid currently sits 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Schmid's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.186. In that tournament, he finished 17th.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.885. He finished 26th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid posted his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.175.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.243, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 21st in the field.
Schmid's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.264
|2.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.255
|-0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.280
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.171
|1.642
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.099
|3.653
Schmid's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|68-71-68-72
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-70-66-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.