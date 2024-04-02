Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking sixth in the field at 3.186. In that tournament, he finished 17th.

Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 41st in the field with a mark of 0.885. He finished 26th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid posted his best performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.175.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.243, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.