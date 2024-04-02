Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

Bramlett has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Bramlett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging 0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting.