Joseph Bramlett Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
In his time out at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Joseph Bramlett posted a 36th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Valero Texas Open aiming to improve on that finish.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last three trips to the Valero Texas Open, Bramlett has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 34th.
- In Bramlett's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +1.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Bramlett's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|3/31/2022
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|4/1/2021
|34
|72-73-69-72
|-2
Bramlett's Recent Performances
- Bramlett has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Bramlett has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -5 in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Joseph Bramlett has averaged 311.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging 0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bramlett has an average of 1.912 in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bramlett has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.194 this season, which ranks 71st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.4 yards) ranks 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett ranks 98th on TOUR with a mark of -0.049.
- On the greens, Bramlett's 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 68th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|19
|307.4
|311.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.73%
Bramlett's Best Finishes
- Bramlett has participated in nine tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- As of now, Bramlett has collected 123 points, which ranks him 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 20th in the field at 1.829.
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 3.712 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett posted his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.020.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.638 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Bramlett delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 25th.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.194
|0.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.049
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.073
|1.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.194
|0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.412
|1.912
Bramlett's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|10
|68-70-67-66
|-13
|65
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|40
|72-69-72-69
|-2
|15
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|19
|68-67-67-66
|-16
|44
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-70-70-75
|E
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-66
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
