Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.890 mark ranked in the field.

Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 3.475 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 47th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman produced his best effort this season at The Sentry, ranking 16th in the field at 1.485. In that tournament, he finished 59th.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.375 (his best mark this season), which ranked 50th in the field. He finished 56th in that event.