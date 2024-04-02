Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Vincent Norrman hits the links April 4-7 in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after an 83rd-place finish in the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was his last tournament.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Norrman has played the Valero Texas Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +2.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (51st in field), 77.78% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 29 putts per round (53rd).
Norrman's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|74-72
|+2
Norrman's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Norrman has an average finish of 65th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Norrman hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 65th.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been +1.
- Vincent Norrman has averaged 315.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman has an average of -3.430 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Norrman is averaging -3.513 Strokes Gained: Total.
Norrman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Norrman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.197, which ranks 69th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.5 yards) ranks seventh, and his 56.3% driving accuracy average ranks 118th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman ranks 151st on TOUR with a mark of -0.459.
- On the greens, Norrman has registered a -1.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 182nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|309.5
|315.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.83%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|31.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.27%
Norrman's Best Finishes
- Norrman has participated in eight tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Currently, Norrman ranks 176th in the FedExCup standings with 24 points.
Norrman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 4.890 mark ranked in the field.
- Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he produced a 3.475 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 47th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman produced his best effort this season at The Sentry, ranking 16th in the field at 1.485. In that tournament, he finished 59th.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.375 (his best mark this season), which ranked 50th in the field. He finished 56th in that event.
- Norrman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (which ranked him 47th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 47th.
Norrman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.197
|0.793
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.459
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.329
|-0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|182
|-1.154
|-3.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|177
|-1.745
|-3.513
Norrman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|18
|67-71-67-68
|-11
|44
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|68-66-65-66
|-19
|80
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-71-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|71-69-69-65
|-14
|34
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|1
|66-67-67-66
|-33
|300
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|50
|66-70-73-68
|-7
|8
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-69-72
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|59
|73-70-74-69
|-6
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|68-71-71-77
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|71-69-67-71
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|83
|68-71-78-71
|+8
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.