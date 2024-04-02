Eric Cole Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Eric Cole seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Valero Texas Open. He placed 39th at the par-72 TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2023.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Cole has played the Valero Texas Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -3 and finishing 39th.
- With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Cole's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|39
|71-67-75-72
|-3
Cole's Recent Performances
- Cole has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Cole has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cole is averaging 0.589 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of -0.009 in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.196 ranks 133rd on TOUR this season, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole owns a 0.315 average that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|115
|293.6
|294.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|57.29%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.24%
Cole's Best Finishes
- Cole has played 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 72.7%.
- As of now, Cole has accumulated 590 points, which ranks him 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Cole put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 13th in the field at 3.194.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.991.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.188, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 13th in the field.
Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.196
|-1.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.315
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|106
|-0.059
|0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.383
|0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.443
|-0.009
Cole's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|65-68-69-66
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|59
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-70-70-74
|+1
|38
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
|95
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.