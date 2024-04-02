Eric Cole Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Cole put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 13th in the field at 3.194.

Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266 (he finished 33rd in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.991.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.188, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 14th in that event.