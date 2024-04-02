PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Eric Cole Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Valero Texas Open. He placed 39th at the par-72 TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2023.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Cole has played the Valero Texas Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -3 and finishing 39th.
    • With numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st), Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023.
    • Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Cole's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20233971-67-75-72-3

    Cole's Recent Performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 294.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole is averaging 0.589 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of -0.009 in his past five tournaments.
    Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.196 ranks 133rd on TOUR this season, and his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranks 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole owns a 0.315 average that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance115293.6294.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%57.29%
    Putts Per Round127.5
    Par Breakers1%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.24%

    Cole's Best Finishes

    • Cole has played 11 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 72.7%.
    • As of now, Cole has accumulated 590 points, which ranks him 29th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Cole put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 13th in the field at 3.194.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266 (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 1.991.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.188, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.196-1.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3150.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green106-0.0590.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3830.589
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.443-0.009

    Cole's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta565-68-69-66-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-68-70-65-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship1567-74-70-70+159
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-70-70-74+138
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open669-73-69-63-1495
    June 15-18U.S. Open3969-70-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2464-65-73-65-1334
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

