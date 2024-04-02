Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
In his most recent competition at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Harrison Endycott concluded the weekend at +1, good for a 64th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 looking for a higher finish.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Endycott has entered the Valero Texas Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +3 and missing the cut.
- Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.
Endycott's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|74-73
|+3
Endycott's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Endycott has an average finish of 53rd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Endycott has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -1.574 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -2.485 Strokes Gained: Total.
Endycott's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Endycott's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 ranks 93rd on TOUR this season, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Endycott ranks 112th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.135, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Endycott has registered a -0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|287.1
|288.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.29%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.68%
Endycott's Best Finishes
- Endycott, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.
- Endycott, who has 24 points, currently sits 176th in the FedExCup standings.
Endycott's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 0.505 mark ranked in the field.
- Endycott put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.461.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his -0.293 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Endycott posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.863). That ranked 32nd in the field.
- Endycott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.952) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 64th in the field). In that event, he finished 64th.
Endycott's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.005
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.135
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.275
|-0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.700
|-1.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-1.104
|-2.485
Endycott's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|74-66-71-75
|+2
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|69-64-74-66
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|72-68-69-68
|-11
|58
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|66
|68-69-70-73
|-4
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|67-65-74-72
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|70-68-71-69
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|70-68-62-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|69-72-69-71
|+1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
