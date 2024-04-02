PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition at the Texas Children's Houston Open in Houston, Texas, Harrison Endycott concluded the weekend at +1, good for a 64th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Valero Texas Open April 4-7 looking for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Endycott at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Endycott has entered the Valero Texas Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +3 and missing the cut.
    • Corey Conners finished with 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), with 29 putts per round (53rd) en route to his win last year.

    Endycott's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/2023MC74-73+3

    Endycott's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Endycott has an average finish of 53rd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Endycott has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -1.574 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -2.485 Strokes Gained: Total.
    

    Endycott's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Endycott's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.005 ranks 93rd on TOUR this season, and his 58% driving accuracy average ranks 89th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Endycott ranks 112th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.135, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Endycott has registered a -0.700 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 172nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance159287.1288.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.29%
    Putts Per Round129.6
    Par Breakers1%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.68%

    Endycott's Best Finishes

    • Endycott, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.
    • Endycott, who has 24 points, currently sits 176th in the FedExCup standings.

    Endycott's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Endycott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 0.505 mark ranked in the field.
    • Endycott put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 0.461.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Endycott's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his -0.293 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Endycott posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.863). That ranked 32nd in the field.
    • Endycott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.952) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (which ranked him 64th in the field). In that event, he finished 64th.

    Endycott's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0050.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.135-0.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green149-0.275-0.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.700-1.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-1.104-2.485

    Endycott's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5974-66-71-75+25
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5069-64-74-66-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1272-68-69-68-1158
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6668-69-70-73-44
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-68E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC68-76+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-68+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2867-65-74-72-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5670-68-71-69-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 18-21The American Express3970-68-62-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4269-71-68-70-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6469-72-69-71+14

    All stats in this article are accurate for Endycott as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

