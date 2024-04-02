Harrison Endycott Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

In his last five appearances, Endycott has an average finish of 53rd.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Endycott has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Harrison Endycott has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Endycott is averaging -1.574 Strokes Gained: Putting.