Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
When he takes the course April 4-7, Brandt Snedeker will look to improve upon his last performance at the Valero Texas Open. In 2022, he shot -7 and finished 18th at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- In his last three appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Snedeker has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of -8.
- Snedeker last participated in the Valero Texas Open in 2022, finishing 18th with a score of -7.
- When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
- In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).
Snedeker's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/31/2022
|18
|73-66-67-75
|-7
|4/1/2021
|6
|72-67-72-68
|-9
|4/19/2018
|15
|70-72-68-70
|-8
Snedeker's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Snedeker has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 282.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Snedeker is averaging -1.749 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker is averaging -5.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Snedeker has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.587, which ranks 172nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (279.5 yards) ranks 177th, and his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 182nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.336. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a -0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|279.5
|282.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.59%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|15.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|19.19%
Snedeker's Best Finishes
- Snedeker is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in nine tournaments).
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Currently, Snedeker sits 210th in the FedExCup standings with 2 points.
Snedeker's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.535.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.485. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.390 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.338, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.064) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.587
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|182
|-1.336
|-3.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.540
|-0.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.581
|-1.749
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|183
|-3.044
|-5.634
Snedeker's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|73-72-73-74
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|10
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75-75
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.