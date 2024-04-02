PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

    When he takes the course April 4-7, Brandt Snedeker will look to improve upon his last performance at the Valero Texas Open. In 2022, he shot -7 and finished 18th at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Valero Texas Open, Snedeker has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of -8.
    • Snedeker last participated in the Valero Texas Open in 2022, finishing 18th with a score of -7.
    • When Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.959 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 9.539 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 SG: Putting (41st).
    • In addition, Conners' average driving distance was 300.6 (51st in field), he hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Snedeker's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/31/20221873-66-67-75-7
    4/1/2021672-67-72-68-9
    4/19/20181570-72-68-70-8

    Snedeker's Recent Performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 282.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Snedeker is averaging -1.749 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker is averaging -5.634 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Snedeker's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Snedeker has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.587, which ranks 172nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (279.5 yards) ranks 177th, and his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 182nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.336. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a -0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance177279.5282.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%58.59%
    Putts Per Round130.6
    Par Breakers1%15.15%
    Bogey Avoidance1%19.19%

    Snedeker's Best Finishes

    • Snedeker is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in nine tournaments).
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
    • Currently, Snedeker sits 210th in the FedExCup standings with 2 points.

    Snedeker's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.535.
    • Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.485. He missed the cut in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.390 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.338, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.064) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.5870.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green182-1.336-3.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.540-0.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.581-1.749
    Average Strokes Gained: Total183-3.044-5.634

    Snedeker's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4173-72-73-74+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC79-76+11--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open5364-68-72-74-66
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4570-67-70-69-410
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6568-68-74-74-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5270-69-66-71-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC66-70-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-65-70-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7870-70-78-76+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-77+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-69-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75-75+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

