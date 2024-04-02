Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.535.

Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.485. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.390 mark ranked in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.338, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.