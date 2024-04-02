Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking seventh in the field at 3.532. In that event, he finished eighth.

van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.010 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.