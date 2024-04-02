1H AGO
Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen looks to fair better in the 2024 Valero Texas Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.
Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Valero Texas Open.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Over his last two trips to the Valero Texas Open, van Rooyen has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 14th.
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +6.
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
van Rooyen's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|4/1/2021
|14
|71-68-72-71
|-6
van Rooyen's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, van Rooyen has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- van Rooyen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- Erik van Rooyen has averaged 301.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen is averaging 1.501 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, van Rooyen is averaging 3.327 Strokes Gained: Total.
van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- van Rooyen has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.367, which ranks 33rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.4 yards) ranks 50th, and his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranks 92nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen owns a 0.249 mark (56th on TOUR).
- On the greens, van Rooyen has registered a 0.431 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|301.4
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.32%
van Rooyen's Best Finishes
- Although van Rooyen hasn't won any of the nine tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 77.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- Currently, van Rooyen sits 28th in the FedExCup standings with 594 points.
van Rooyen's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking seventh in the field at 3.532. In that event, he finished eighth.
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best performance this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he delivered a 3.010 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- van Rooyen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.367
|0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.249
|0.931
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|122
|-0.126
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.431
|1.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.920
|3.327
van Rooyen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|64-66-72-74
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|68
|72-63-73-73
|+1
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-73-72-71
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.