Odds Outlook: Rory McIlroy tops field in Texas Hill Country at Valero Texas Open

The second name on the board this week, Ludvig Åberg (+1400), is a Texan by college choice. The Swedish sensation climbed to the top of the PGA TOUR University Rankings in Lubbock, Texas, while attending Texas Tech. Four years of college golf in the wind-swept plains of West Texas will provide a familiar backdrop as he looks to pick up his second win on TOUR since December. After opening 2024 with T47 at The Sentry, his next six starts are all T30 or better, including T2 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second Signature Event of the year at Pebble Beach. A Ryder Cup winner with Europe last September, the No. 9 player in the OWGR cashed solo eighth at THE PLAYERS Championship in his last outing and will make his major championship debut next week at Augusta National.