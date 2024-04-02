Robby Shelton Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.931. He finished 60th in that tournament.

Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.372. In that event, he finished 33rd.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.240 mark ranked fifth in the field.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.155, which ranked 35th in the field). In that event, he finished 57th.