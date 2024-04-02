Robby Shelton Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Robby Shelton tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Robby Shelton placed 15th in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, shooting a -7 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 4-7 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Florida.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Shelton's average finish has been 16th, and his average score -6, over his last three appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
- Shelton finished 15th (with a score of -7) in his most recent go-round at the Valero Texas Open (in 2023).
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.
Shelton's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|15
|73-69-72-67
|-7
|4/1/2021
|MC
|75-75
|+6
Shelton's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Shelton has an average finish of 47th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Shelton has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Robby Shelton has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Shelton has an average of -1.660 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shelton is averaging -3.486 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shelton's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Shelton has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.567 this season (169th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.1 yards) ranks 143rd, while his 59.6% driving accuracy average ranks 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton has a 0.033 average that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shelton has delivered a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|290.1
|291.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|59.13%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.86%
Shelton's Best Finishes
- Shelton is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played nine tournaments).
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, Shelton has 62 points, ranking him 145th in the FedExCup standings.
Shelton's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.931. He finished 60th in that tournament.
- Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.372. In that event, he finished 33rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.240 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.155, which ranked 35th in the field). In that event, he finished 57th.
- Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).
Shelton's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.567
|-1.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.033
|-0.874
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.249
|0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.277
|-1.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.562
|-3.486
Shelton's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|70-67-66-69
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-67-76-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|68-72-71-71
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-68-68-74
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|4
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|59
|70-66-70-70
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|69-67-72-66
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-74-63
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-69-70-73
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|69-70-69-73
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|67-69-71-76
|-1
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-68-72
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.