1H AGO

Robby Shelton Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Robby Shelton tees off on the eighth hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

    Robby Shelton placed 15th in the Valero Texas Open in 2023, shooting a -7 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher April 4-7 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Florida.

    Latest odds for Shelton at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Shelton's average finish has been 16th, and his average score -6, over his last three appearances at the Valero Texas Open.
    • Shelton finished 15th (with a score of -7) in his most recent go-round at the Valero Texas Open (in 2023).
    • Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • Conners averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (51st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 77.78% (first), and attempted 29 putts per round (53rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Shelton's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20231573-69-72-67-7
    4/1/2021MC75-75+6

    Shelton's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Shelton has an average finish of 47th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Shelton has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -2 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Robby Shelton has averaged 291.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Shelton has an average of -1.660 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Shelton is averaging -3.486 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Shelton's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Shelton has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.567 this season (169th on TOUR). His average driving distance (290.1 yards) ranks 143rd, while his 59.6% driving accuracy average ranks 76th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Shelton has a 0.033 average that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Shelton has delivered a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance143290.1291.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%59.13%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.86%

    Shelton's Best Finishes

    • Shelton is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played nine tournaments).
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, Shelton has 62 points, ranking him 145th in the FedExCup standings.

    Shelton's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Shelton's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.931. He finished 60th in that tournament.
    • Shelton delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 6.372. In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shelton's best effort this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.240 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.155, which ranked 35th in the field). In that event, he finished 57th.
    • Shelton recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 21st in the field (he finished 25th in that tournament).

    Shelton's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.567-1.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.033-0.874
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.2490.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting133-0.277-1.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.562-3.486

    Shelton's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-75+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4370-67-66-69-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2966-67-76-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-75+5--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7068-72-71-71-63
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-66-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-75+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-68-68-74-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-69-1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP465-72-71-65-7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5970-66-70-70-12--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-71-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5769-67-72-66-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-74-63-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-69-70-73-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6069-70-69-73-35
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6067-69-71-76-15
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-68-72-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-76+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shelton as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
