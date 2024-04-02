Brandon Wu Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.578 (he finished 18th in that event).

Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.722. He finished 18th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 0.900. He finished 13th in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.244 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.