PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA Tour TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
58M AGO

Brandon Wu Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu looks to improve upon his 58th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) April 4-7.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Valero Texas Open.

    The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: April 4-7, 2024
    • Location: San Antonio, Florida
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.2M
    • Previous Winner: Corey Conners

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • Wu finished 58th (with a score of +2) in his lone appearance at the Valero Texas Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
    • En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).

    Wu's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/30/20235871-72-73-74+2

    Wu's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Wu has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -2.494 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Wu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.334 ranks 148th on TOUR this season, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu owns a -0.193 average that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu has registered a 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance114293.7292.5
    Greens in Regulation %1%67.86%
    Putts Per Round129.9
    Par Breakers1%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance1%18.25%

    Wu's Best Finishes

    • Wu has taken part in nine tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.
    • Currently, Wu ranks 115th in the FedExCup standings with 118 points.

    Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.578 (he finished 18th in that event).
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.722. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 0.900. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.244 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.

    Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.334-0.950
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.193-2.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green101-0.0190.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.158-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.387-2.494

    Wu's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-71+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta366-64-67-68-19190
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2370-68-67-64-1534
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-69-67-69-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-67+2--
    July 27-303M Open5771-65-73-70-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5868-65-72-73-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-69-69-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-77+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.