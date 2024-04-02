Brandon Wu Betting Profile: Valero Texas Open
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Brandon Wu of the United States lines up a putt during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Brandon Wu looks to improve upon his 58th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) April 4-7.
The Valero Texas Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: April 4-7, 2024
- Location: San Antonio, Florida
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.2M
- Previous Winner: Corey Conners
At the Valero Texas Open
- Wu finished 58th (with a score of +2) in his lone appearance at the Valero Texas Open in recent years (in 2023).
- Corey Conners won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.959 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 9.539 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 0.376 in SG: Putting (41st).
- En route to his victory last year, Conners posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (51st in field), hit 77.78% of greens in regulation (first), and took 29 putts per round (53rd).
Wu's Recent History at the Valero Texas Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/30/2023
|58
|71-72-73-74
|+2
Wu's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Wu has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -11 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -2.494 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Wu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.334 ranks 148th on TOUR this season, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu owns a -0.193 average that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu has registered a 0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|293.7
|292.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.86%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|18.25%
Wu's Best Finishes
- Wu has taken part in nine tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those nine events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 44.4%.
- Currently, Wu ranks 115th in the FedExCup standings with 118 points.
Wu's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.578 (he finished 18th in that event).
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.722. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 0.900. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.244 (his best mark this season), which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Wu's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.334
|-0.950
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.193
|-2.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|-0.019
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.158
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.387
|-2.494
Wu's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|66-64-67-68
|-19
|190
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|70-68-67-64
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-69-67-69
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|71-65-73-70
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|68-65-72-73
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|72-70-67-66
|-5
|66
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
