4H AGO

2025 Valero Texas Open preview: Betting odds and stats

1 Min Read

Golfbet News

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden prepares to play his third shot on the 16th hole with his caddie Joe Skovron during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

    The PGA TOUR heads to San Antonio, Texas this week for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.

    • Date: April 3-6, 2025
    • Location: San Antonio, Texas
    • Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
    • Purse: $9.5 million
    • Previous winner: Akshay Bhatia

    Betting profiles for the 2025 Valero Texas Open

    Click here for scoring and tee times.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
