2025 Valero Texas Open preview: Betting odds and stats
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 14: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden prepares to play his third shot on the 16th hole with his caddie Joe Skovron during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR heads to San Antonio, Texas this week for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.
- Date: April 3-6, 2025
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,438 yards
- Purse: $9.5 million
- Previous winner: Akshay Bhatia
Betting profiles for the 2025 Valero Texas Open
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.