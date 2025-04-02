PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Jordan Spieth betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jordan Spieth returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, where he claimed victory in 2021. The tournament runs from April 3-6, with Spieth looking to recapture his winning form on the challenging Oaks Course.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Valero Texas Open.

    Spieth's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1073-68-72-69-6
    2022T3572-70-74-67-5
    2021167-70-67-66-18
    2019T3068-68-73-72-7

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won the tournament with a score of 18-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Spieth's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2874-69-67-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship5970-71-73-78+49.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT965-70-67-68-1477.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-74+6--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT468-65-67-68-16122.500
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6970-72-79-67E5.750
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6868-75-74-72+9--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT2571-74-74-70+562.500
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--

    Spieth's recent performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • Spieth has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Spieth has averaged 1.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2150.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.1340.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green610.1500.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.0220.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5211.026

    Spieth's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spieth's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.215 ranks 52nd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 63rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Spieth sports a 0.134 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 95th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.
    • Spieth has accumulated 241 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 68th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

