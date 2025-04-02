Jordan Spieth betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Spieth has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.

Spieth has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.