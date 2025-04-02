Jordan Spieth betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Jordan Spieth returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, where he claimed victory in 2021. The tournament runs from April 3-6, with Spieth looking to recapture his winning form on the challenging Oaks Course.
Spieth's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T10
|73-68-72-69
|-6
|2022
|T35
|72-70-74-67
|-5
|2021
|1
|67-70-67-66
|-18
|2019
|T30
|68-68-73-72
|-7
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Spieth's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won the tournament with a score of 18-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|74-69-67-72
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|59
|70-71-73-78
|+4
|9.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|65-70-67-68
|-14
|77.500
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T4
|68-65-67-68
|-16
|122.500
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T69
|70-72-79-67
|E
|5.750
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T68
|68-75-74-72
|+9
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T25
|71-74-74-70
|+5
|62.500
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.233 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged 1.026 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.215
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.134
|0.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|61
|0.150
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|0.022
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.521
|1.026
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.215 ranks 52nd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Spieth sports a 0.134 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.022 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 95th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 104th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91.
- Spieth has accumulated 241 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 68th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
