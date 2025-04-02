Chad Ramey betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Chad Ramey tees off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6, 2025, for the Valero Texas Open. Ramey looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event.
Ramey's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|2023
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|2022
|T41
|74-68-70-72
|-4
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 41st at 4-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-68-73-65
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-78
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|67-71-70-67
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T48
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|8.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-73-68
|-8
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
- Ramey has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged -0.700 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.301
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.021
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.355
|-0.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.040
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.677
|-0.700
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.301 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.8 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a 0.021 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 166th by breaking par 19.16% of the time.
- Ramey has accumulated 53 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 152nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.