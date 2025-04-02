Chad Ramey betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.301 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.8 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a 0.021 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.86% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ramey has delivered a -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 166th by breaking par 19.16% of the time.