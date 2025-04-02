PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Chad Ramey betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Chad Ramey tees off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6, 2025, for the Valero Texas Open. Ramey looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the Valero Texas Open.

    Ramey's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-74+2
    2023MC70-75+1
    2022T4174-68-70-72-4

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 41st at 4-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-68-73-65-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-78+10--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-69-65-73-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3467-71-70-67-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC75-72+5--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4870-74-75-73+48.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC67-73-68-8--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
    • Ramey has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.002 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged -0.700 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.301-0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.021-0.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green164-0.355-0.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.0400.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.677-0.700

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.301 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.8 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a 0.021 mark that ranks 91st on TOUR. He ranks 86th with a 66.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 104th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 100th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranks 166th by breaking par 19.16% of the time.
    • Ramey has accumulated 53 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 152nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

