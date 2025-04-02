Ryan Palmer betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Ryan Palmer returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Palmer looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.
Palmer's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2023
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|2022
|T48
|68-66-77-74
|-3
|2021
|T17
|72-71-70-70
|-5
|2019
|MC
|75-69
|E
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Palmer's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Palmer's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at 5-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Palmer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|79-77
|+16
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-69-67-71
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|77
|70-67-79-78
|+10
|2.300
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|66-67-69-73
|-13
|18.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
Palmer's recent performances
- Palmer's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at The American Express, where he finished with a score of 13-under.
- Palmer has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Palmer has averaged -3.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.252
|-0.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|184
|-2.083
|-2.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|135
|-0.169
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-0.901
|-1.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|184
|-3.405
|-3.283
Palmer's advanced stats and rankings
- Palmer's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.252 ranks 147th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer sports a -2.083 mark that ranks 184th on TOUR. He ranks 178th with a 60.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -0.901 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 177th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73.
- Palmer has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 175th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.