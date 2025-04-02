PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ryan Palmer betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Palmer betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Ryan Palmer returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Palmer looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.

    Palmer's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-75+6
    2023MC74-73+3
    2022T4868-66-77-74-3
    2021T1772-71-70-70-5
    2019MC75-69E

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Palmer's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Palmer's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at 5-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Palmer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC79-77+16--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4570-69-67-71-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-73+4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC76-69+3--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open7770-67-79-78+102.300
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-78+8--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3466-67-69-73-1318.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-73+7--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC69-72-1--

    Palmer's recent performances

    • Palmer's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at The American Express, where he finished with a score of 13-under.
    • Palmer has an average of -0.174 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Palmer has averaged -3.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Palmer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.252-0.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green184-2.083-2.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green135-0.1690.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting177-0.901-1.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Total184-3.405-3.283

    Palmer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Palmer's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.252 ranks 147th on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 142nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Palmer sports a -2.083 mark that ranks 184th on TOUR. He ranks 178th with a 60.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Palmer has delivered a -0.901 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 177th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73.
    • Palmer has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 175th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Palmer as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

