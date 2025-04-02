PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Matthew Riedel betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Matthew Riedel betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Matthew Riedel tees off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 in the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Riedel at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Riedel's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Riedel's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6168-65-79-65-34.600
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2670-69-69-66-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6568-69-71-75-13.900
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-69-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-77+9--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5168-66-70-73-116.629

    Riedel's recent performances

    • Riedel had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
    • He has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Riedel has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Riedel has averaged -1.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.240-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.144-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green183-0.846-0.719
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.072-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.014-1.072

    Riedel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riedel has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.144 (77th) this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.18% ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • Riedel's average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 88th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Riedel has delivered a -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
    • Riedel has accumulated 33 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 163rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

