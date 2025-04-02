Matthew Riedel betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Riedel had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.

He has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Riedel has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.