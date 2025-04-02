Matthew Riedel betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Matthew Riedel tees off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 in the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Riedel's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Riedel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|68-65-79-65
|-3
|4.600
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-69-69-66
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T65
|68-69-71-75
|-1
|3.900
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T51
|68-66-70-73
|-11
|6.629
Riedel's recent performances
- Riedel had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
- He has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Riedel has an average of -0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riedel has averaged -1.072 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.240
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.144
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|183
|-0.846
|-0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.072
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.014
|-1.072
Riedel's advanced stats and rankings
- Riedel has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.144 (77th) this season.
- His Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.18% ranks 56th on TOUR.
- Riedel's average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 88th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Riedel has delivered a -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR.
- He ranks 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
- Riedel has accumulated 33 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 163rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
