Vince Covello betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Vince Covello will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Covello's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Covello's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|69-70-72-67
|-10
|3.646
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
Covello's recent performances
- Covello had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 54th with a score of 10-under.
- Covello has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.666 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Covello has averaged -1.706 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Covello's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.482
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.182
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.414
|-0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.353
|-0.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-4.431
|-1.706
Covello's advanced stats and rankings
- Covello has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.482 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 301.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Covello is sporting a -1.182 mark. He has a 70.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Covello has delivered a -1.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.75, and he is breaking par 16.67% of the time.
- Covello has accumulated 4 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 205th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Covello as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.