Denny McCarthy betting profile: Valero Texas Open

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 16: Denny McCarthy of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 16, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy finished second in last year's Valero Texas Open with an impressive 20-under par performance. He returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament, looking to go one better this time around.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Valero Texas Open.

    McCarthy's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024268-70-67-63-20
    2022T1867-74-68-72-7
    2021T3471-74-71-70-2
    2019MC72-72E

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1468-74-70-71-582.500
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1873-73-73-67-265.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4867-70-71-69-77.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT568-70-71-71-8250.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1672-64-68-69-1149.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5871-70-70-72-58.438
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT1664-66-71-68-1149.000
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4673-66-71-70-1215.375
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT2569-70-68-66-9--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT2671-74-69-72-2--

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has averaged 1.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.135-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4680.741
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.077-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.5400.972
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7961.341

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.135 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy is sporting a 0.468 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy is delivering a 0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
    • McCarthy has accumulated 527 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 29th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.98% ranks seventh on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

