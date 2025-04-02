Denny McCarthy betting profile: Valero Texas Open

McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.135 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy is sporting a 0.468 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McCarthy is delivering a 0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.

McCarthy has accumulated 527 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 29th on TOUR.