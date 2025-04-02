Denny McCarthy betting profile: Valero Texas Open
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 16: Denny McCarthy of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 16, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Denny McCarthy finished second in last year's Valero Texas Open with an impressive 20-under par performance. He returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament, looking to go one better this time around.
McCarthy's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-20
|2022
|T18
|67-74-68-72
|-7
|2021
|T34
|71-74-71-70
|-2
|2019
|MC
|72-72
|E
At the Valero Texas Open
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished second after posting a score of 20-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T14
|68-74-70-71
|-5
|82.500
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|73-73-73-67
|-2
|65.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T5
|68-70-71-71
|-8
|250.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|72-64-68-69
|-11
|49.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|71-70-70-72
|-5
|8.438
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T16
|64-66-71-68
|-11
|49.000
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T46
|73-66-71-70
|-12
|15.375
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|69-70-68-66
|-9
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T26
|71-74-69-72
|-2
|--
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 1.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.135
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.468
|0.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.077
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.540
|0.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.796
|1.341
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.135 (124th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy is sporting a 0.468 mark that ranks 27th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy is delivering a 0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.81, and he ranks 87th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
- McCarthy has accumulated 527 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 29th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.98% ranks seventh on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
