Matt Wallace betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Matt Wallace returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances at this event, where he's shown flashes of potential.
Wallace's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T28
|69-72-71-71
|-5
|2022
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|2021
|3
|69-68-67-70
|-14
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished third at 14-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-68-69-70
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T44
|70-70-71-67
|-6
|10.600
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T53
|70-68-71-70
|-3
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T28
|69-66-70-66
|-9
|28.000
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T24
|71-68-64-72
|-9
|31.000
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
- Wallace has an average of 0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.689 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged -0.500 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.235
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.066
|-0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.578
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-1.090
|-0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.682
|-0.500
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.235 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a 0.066 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace has delivered a -1.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Wallace's strongest category is Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, where he ranks sixth on TOUR with an average of 0.578.
- He has accumulated 28 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 169th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
