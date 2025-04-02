PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matt Wallace returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances at this event, where he's shown flashes of potential.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Valero Texas Open.

    Wallace's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2869-72-71-71-5
    2022MC78-75+9
    2021369-68-67-70-14

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Wallace's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished third at 14-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-68-69-70-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-66-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-74+3--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4470-70-71-67-610.600
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-77+10--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT5370-68-71-70-3--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT2869-66-70-66-928.000
    July 28, 20243M OpenT2471-68-64-72-931.000

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
    • Wallace has an average of 0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.689 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged -0.500 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.2350.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.066-0.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.5780.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181-1.090-0.689
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.682-0.500

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.235 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a 0.066 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wallace has delivered a -1.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Wallace's strongest category is Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, where he ranks sixth on TOUR with an average of 0.578.
    • He has accumulated 28 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 169th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

