Matt Wallace betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.235 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 76th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a 0.066 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 130th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Wallace has delivered a -1.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.56, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 19.44% of the time.

Wallace's strongest category is Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, where he ranks sixth on TOUR with an average of 0.578.