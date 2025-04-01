PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Tom Kim betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt \1during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 22: Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt \1during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Tom Kim will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. Kim missed the cut in his previous appearance at this tournament in 2024.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Valero Texas Open.

    Kim's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-78+7

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship3674-66-74-69-117.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship4270-73-69-76E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC78-76+10--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational4473-72-73-73+316.125
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open4467-66-72-73-610.600
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am769-65-68-70-16212.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC73-69-68-6--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in Hawaii6568-65-74-69-43.700
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC69-72-1--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-64-73-71-1--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 16-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.765 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.026-0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.8780.969
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.176-0.304
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.502-0.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.174-0.123

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.878 (seventh) this season.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.39% ranks 49th on TOUR.
    • Kim's average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 50th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 86th by breaking par 22.61% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 278 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 62nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

