Tom Kim betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Tom Kim of South Korea lines up a putt during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Tom Kim will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. Kim missed the cut in his previous appearance at this tournament in 2024.
Kim's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-78
|+7
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|36
|74-66-74-69
|-1
|17.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|70-73-69-76
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-76
|+10
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|73-72-73-73
|+3
|16.125
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|67-66-72-73
|-6
|10.600
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|69-65-68-70
|-16
|212.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-68
|-6
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-65-74-69
|-4
|3.700
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-64-73-71
|-1
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.765 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.123 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.026
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.878
|0.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.176
|-0.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.502
|-0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.174
|-0.123
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.878 (seventh) this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.39% ranks 49th on TOUR.
- Kim's average Driving Distance of 304.4 yards ranks 50th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 156th on TOUR.
- He ranks 135th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 86th by breaking par 22.61% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 278 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 62nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
