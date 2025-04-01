C.T. Pan betting profile: Valero Texas Open
C.T. Pan returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Pan's recent performances at this event have been mixed, with his best finish coming in 2022.
Pan's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|2022
|T41
|69-74-72-69
|-4
|2019
|MC
|72-72
|E
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Pan's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st with an even-par score.
- Pan's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he tied for 41st at 4-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Pan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|71-71-75-70
|+3
|5.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T69
|71-72-77-77
|+9
|6.375
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T68
|69-69-74-70
|-2
|3.125
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|72-66-73-69
|-4
|5.100
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|70-64-69-67
|-10
|35.833
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T6
|65-66-70-66
|-13
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T23
|67-72-68-64
|-13
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
Pan's recent performances
- Pan has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Pan has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.737 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pan has averaged -0.955 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.035
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.286
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.357
|0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.491
|-0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.455
|-0.955
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pan is sporting a -0.286 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 63.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pan has delivered a -0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 18.75% of the time.
- Pan has accumulated 55 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 149th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
