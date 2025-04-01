PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

C.T. Pan betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

C.T. Pan betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    C.T. Pan returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Pan's recent performances at this event have been mixed, with his best finish coming in 2022.

    Latest odds for Pan at the Valero Texas Open.

    Pan's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5171-72-73-72E
    2022T4169-74-72-69-4
    2019MC72-72E

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Pan's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st with an even-par score.
    • Pan's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he tied for 41st at 4-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Pan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-70-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5771-71-75-70+35.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6971-72-77-77+96.375
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6869-69-74-70-23.125
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5772-66-73-69-45.100
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2170-64-69-67-1035.833
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT665-66-70-66-13--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT2367-72-68-64-13--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-69-3--

    Pan's recent performances

    • Pan has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
    • Pan has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.737 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Pan has averaged -0.955 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.035-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.286-0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.3570.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.491-0.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.455-0.955

    Pan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pan is sporting a -0.286 mark that ranks 140th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 63.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pan has delivered a -0.491 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 157th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 18.75% of the time.
    • Pan has accumulated 55 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 149th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

