5H AGO

William Mouw betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: William Mouw of the United States hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    William Mouw will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance at this event in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Mouw at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Mouw's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4768-67-66-73-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT665-67-69-69-1852.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-69E--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC66-75-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT6673-72-75-76+83.700
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC68-81-67E--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
    • Mouw has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged -0.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.1060.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.802-0.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green184-1.166-0.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.3030.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-1.560-0.612

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.106 ranks 80th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 76th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mouw has posted a -0.802 mark that ranks 174th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 64.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 44th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35.
    • Mouw has accumulated 65 FedExCup Regular Season Points, ranking 141st on TOUR.
    • He ranks 55th by breaking par 23.67% of the time and 166th in Bogey Avoidance at 18.12%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

