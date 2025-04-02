William Mouw betting profile: Valero Texas Open
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: William Mouw of the United States hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
William Mouw will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance at this event in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Mouw's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|68-67-66-73
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|65-67-69-69
|-18
|52.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T66
|73-72-75-76
|+8
|3.700
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|68-81-67
|E
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.010 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged -0.612 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.106
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.802
|-0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|184
|-1.166
|-0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.303
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.560
|-0.612
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.106 ranks 80th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranks 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Mouw has posted a -0.802 mark that ranks 174th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 64.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 44th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35.
- Mouw has accumulated 65 FedExCup Regular Season Points, ranking 141st on TOUR.
- He ranks 55th by breaking par 23.67% of the time and 166th in Bogey Avoidance at 18.12%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
