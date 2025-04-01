Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Brandt Snedeker returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, scheduled for April 3-6. Snedeker will look to improve upon his performance from last year's event where he finished tied for 72nd.
Snedeker's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|2022
|T18
|73-66-67-75
|-7
|2021
|T6
|72-67-72-68
|-9
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 3-over.
- Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 9-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|73-71-70-73
|+3
|5.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T10
|68-69-67-67
|-17
|38.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-72-70
|-2
|3.800
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|72-72-68-77
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T51
|68-70-68-71
|-11
|6.629
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T53
|68-69-68-69
|-6
|6.050
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged -0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.193
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.686
|-0.643
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.036
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.878
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|-0.037
|-0.582
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.878, and his 27.64 Putts Per Round average is third-best.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Snedeker has posted a -0.686 mark that ranks 172nd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 63.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Snedeker has accumulated 81 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, placing him 133rd in that category.
- On par breakers, Snedeker ranks 127th on TOUR, converting 21.23% of his opportunities into scores under par.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
