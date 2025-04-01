PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Brandt Snedeker returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, scheduled for April 3-6. Snedeker will look to improve upon his performance from last year's event where he finished tied for 72nd.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Valero Texas Open.

    Snedeker's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7276-69-75-71+3
    2022T1873-66-67-75-7
    2021T672-67-72-68-9

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 9-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-70+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5773-71-70-73+35.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1068-69-67-67-1738.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-67-4--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix Open6670-70-72-70-23.800
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3272-72-68-77+120.688
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5168-70-68-71-116.629
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5368-69-68-69-66.050
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC68-74E--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-72+4--

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 17-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.194 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged -0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.193-0.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.686-0.643
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.036-0.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.8780.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Total96-0.037-0.582

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker ranks second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting with an average of 0.878, and his 27.64 Putts Per Round average is third-best.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Snedeker has posted a -0.686 mark that ranks 172nd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 63.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Snedeker has accumulated 81 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, placing him 133rd in that category.
    • On par breakers, Snedeker ranks 127th on TOUR, converting 21.23% of his opportunities into scores under par.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW