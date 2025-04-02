Vince Whaley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.033 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.629 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 63.15% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 19.63% of the time.