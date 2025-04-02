PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 20: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Vince Whaley returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Whaley will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes for the $9.5 million purse.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Valero Texas Open.

    Whaley's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6973-71-69-77+2
    2022T2970-72-71-69-6
    2021T3469-76-70-71-2

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 69th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 29th at 6-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1668-70-67-68-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-67-67-71-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-74+4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3273-71-70-75+120.688
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT6470-68-69-72-94.100
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT7269-68-75-68E2.650

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
    • Whaley has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged 0.084 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee990.0330.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.629-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.090-0.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1530.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.5320.084

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.033 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.629 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 63.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 19.63% of the time.
    • Whaley has accumulated 75 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 135th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

