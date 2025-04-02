Vince Whaley betting profile: Valero Texas Open
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 20: Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Whaley will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes for the $9.5 million purse.
Whaley's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T69
|73-71-69-77
|+2
|2022
|T29
|70-72-71-69
|-6
|2021
|T34
|69-76-70-71
|-2
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 69th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 29th at 6-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|68-70-67-68
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T64
|70-68-69-72
|-9
|4.100
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T72
|69-68-75-68
|E
|2.650
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Whaley has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged 0.084 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|0.033
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.629
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.090
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.153
|0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.532
|0.084
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.033 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -0.629 mark that ranks 168th on TOUR. He ranks 158th with a 63.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 19.63% of the time.
- Whaley has accumulated 75 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 135th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
