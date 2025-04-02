PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 16: Patrick Cantlay looks to hit a tee shot on the ninth hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 16, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This will be his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Cantlay at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Cantlay's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.

    Cantlay's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1269-70-70-73-6125.000
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3171-74-75-69+129.500
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT574-70-68-68-8250.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3366-70-73-70-924.214
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT568-64-66-70-20105.000
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT1574-64-65-68-2162.667
    Sep. 1, 2024TOUR ChampionshipT1769-70-71-67-11--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT1371-68-72-72-5--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1272-67-66-66-9--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT2573-68-75-73+562.500

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.
    • Cantlay has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has averaged 1.195 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2330.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.4430.612
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.2240.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3670.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.2671.195

    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay ranks 47th on TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.233, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 103rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cantlay sports a 0.443 mark that ranks 33rd on TOUR. He ranks third with a 72.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay has delivered a 0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks fourth by breaking par 28.24% of the time.
    • Cantlay has accumulated 596 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 22nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

