Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Cantlay has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he tied for fifth with a score of 8-under.

Cantlay has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.