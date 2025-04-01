Bud Cauley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Cauley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.563 ranks 20th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.94% ranks 39th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cauley has posted a 0.253 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR this season.

On the greens, Cauley has delivered a 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.

Cauley ranks fifth in Strokes Gained: Total with an impressive 1.555 average this season.