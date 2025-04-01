Bud Cauley betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Bud Cauley returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Cauley finished tied for 39th with a score of 2-under par.
Cauley's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T39
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|2019
|MC
|72-72
|E
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Cauley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|71-70-69-66
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T6
|68-71-66-74
|-9
|250.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-67-69-73
|-6
|5.400
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T21
|70-68-67-69
|-10
|40.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T30
|68-68-66-69
|-9
|23.714
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|68-70-68-67
|-9
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T34
|64-73-67-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T5
|66-67-67-67
|-21
|--
Cauley's recent performances
- Cauley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Cauley has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cauley has averaged 1.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.313
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.563
|0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.253
|0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.427
|0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.555
|1.522
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
- Cauley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.563 ranks 20th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.94% ranks 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cauley has posted a 0.253 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Cauley has delivered a 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
- Cauley ranks fifth in Strokes Gained: Total with an impressive 1.555 average this season.
- His Driving Distance average of 303.1 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR, while he ranks 27th in Par Breakers at 25.00%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
