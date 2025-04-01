PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Bud Cauley betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Bud Cauley returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. In his last appearance at this event in 2024, Cauley finished tied for 39th with a score of 2-under par.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the Valero Texas Open.

    Cauley's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3974-71-69-72-2
    2019MC72-72E

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 39th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Cauley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT471-70-69-66-8115.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT668-71-66-74-9250.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-67-69-73-65.400
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2170-68-67-69-1040.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3068-68-66-69-923.714
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT2568-70-68-67-9--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT3464-73-67-69-11--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT566-67-67-67-21--

    Cauley's recent performances

    • Cauley has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Cauley has an average of 0.156 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cauley has averaged 1.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3130.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.5630.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2530.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.4270.497
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.5551.522

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cauley's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.563 ranks 20th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.94% ranks 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cauley has posted a 0.253 mark that ranks 35th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Cauley has delivered a 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50.
    • Cauley ranks fifth in Strokes Gained: Total with an impressive 1.555 average this season.
    • His Driving Distance average of 303.1 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR, while he ranks 27th in Par Breakers at 25.00%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW