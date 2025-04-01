PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: Rikuya Hoshino of Japan plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Rikuya Hoshino will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hoshino at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Hoshino's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.

    Hoshino's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-71E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6470-66-73-71-82.427
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4870-67-65-75-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC72-72+2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-76+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT4367-67-72-70-1210.438
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC79-73+10--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--

    Hoshino's recent performances

    • Hoshino's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The American Express, where he tied for 43rd with a score of 12-under.
    • He has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoshino has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.246-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2940.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.265-0.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.495-0.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.713-0.471

    Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.294 (53rd) this season.
    • His average Driving Distance of 291.7 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation, Hoshino is hitting 64.39% which ranks 138th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, placing him 154th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
    • Hoshino has accumulated 21 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 179th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

