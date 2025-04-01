Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Valero Texas Open
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 08: Rikuya Hoshino of Japan plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Rikuya Hoshino will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Hoshino's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing 20-under.
Hoshino's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T64
|70-66-73-71
|-8
|2.427
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|70-67-65-75
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|10.438
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+10
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
Hoshino's recent performances
- Hoshino's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The American Express, where he tied for 43rd with a score of 12-under.
- He has an average of -0.089 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoshino has an average of -0.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.471 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.246
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.294
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.265
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.495
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.713
|-0.471
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoshino has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.294 (53rd) this season.
- His average Driving Distance of 291.7 yards ranks 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation, Hoshino is hitting 64.39% which ranks 138th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hoshino has delivered a -0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, placing him 154th on TOUR.
- He ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.64, and he ranks 136th by breaking par 20.71% of the time.
- Hoshino has accumulated 21 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 179th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
