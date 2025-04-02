Braden Thornberry betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Thornberry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.182 (181st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry has sported a -0.866 mark that ranks 177th on TOUR. He ranks 184th with a 58.50% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thornberry has delivered a 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 19.28% of the time.