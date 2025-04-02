PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Braden Thornberry betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Braden Thornberry of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Braden Thornberry of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Braden Thornberry will compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open from April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Thornberry at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Thornberry's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Thornberry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7072-71-73-74+62.750
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-70-4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-73+3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-72+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-69-74-2--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-71E--

    Thornberry's recent performances

    • Thornberry's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for 70th with a score of 6-over.
    • He has an average of -0.979 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Thornberry has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee181-1.182-0.979
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-0.866-0.743
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.0720.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.3430.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Total178-1.634-1.417

    Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thornberry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.182 (181st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry has sported a -0.866 mark that ranks 177th on TOUR. He ranks 184th with a 58.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thornberry has delivered a 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 19.28% of the time.
    • Thornberry has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 208th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW