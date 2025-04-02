Braden Thornberry betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Braden Thornberry of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Braden Thornberry will compete in the 2025 Valero Texas Open from April 3-6 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Thornberry's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Thornberry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|72-71-73-74
|+6
|2.750
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-74
|-2
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
Thornberry's recent performances
- Thornberry's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for 70th with a score of 6-over.
- He has an average of -0.979 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Thornberry has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|181
|-1.182
|-0.979
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-0.866
|-0.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|75
|0.072
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.343
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-1.634
|-1.417
Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings
- Thornberry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.182 (181st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thornberry has sported a -0.866 mark that ranks 177th on TOUR. He ranks 184th with a 58.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thornberry has delivered a 0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 19.28% of the time.
- Thornberry has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 208th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.