Ben Martin betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Ben Martin returns to the Valero Texas Open, where he tied for seventh in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Martin's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T7
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|2023
|T10
|70-70-73-67
|-8
|2022
|T63
|69-72-75-73
|+1
|2021
|T34
|73-73-72-68
|-2
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 8-under.
- Martin's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he tied for seventh at 8-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T45
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|10.250
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|66-75-69
|-6
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T59
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|4.700
|June 2, 2024
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 26, 2024
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T37
|69-70-69-73
|+1
|15.500
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
Martin's recent performances
- Martin's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 37th at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished at 1-over.
- Martin has an average of -0.281 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.422 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged -0.479 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.132
|-0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|84
|0.122
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.277
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.257
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.544
|-0.479
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.132 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sports a 0.122 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 70.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Martin has delivered a -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
- Martin has accumulated 15 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 185th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.