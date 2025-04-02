PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Ben Martin returns to the Valero Texas Open, where he tied for seventh in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Martin at the Valero Texas Open.

    Martin's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T771-71-70-68-8
    2023T1070-70-73-67-8
    2022T6369-72-75-73+1
    2021T3473-73-72-68-2

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Martin's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Martin's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he tied for seventh at 8-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Martin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4568-70-68-70-810.250
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC66-75-69-6--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5967-67-69-72-54.700
    June 2, 2024RBC Canadian OpenMC72-75+7--
    May 26, 2024Charles Schwab ChallengeT3769-70-69-73+115.500
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--

    Martin's recent performances

    • Martin's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 37th at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished at 1-over.
    • Martin has an average of -0.281 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.422 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has averaged -0.479 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.132-0.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green840.1220.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.277-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.257-0.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.544-0.479

    Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.132 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sports a 0.122 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 70.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Martin has delivered a -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 21.35% of the time.
    • Martin has accumulated 15 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 185th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW