Ben Martin betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Martin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.132 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sports a 0.122 mark that ranks 84th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 70.18% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Martin has delivered a -0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 134th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 176th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 21.35% of the time.