Harry Higgs betting profile: Valero Texas Open

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Harry Higgs of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Harry Higgs returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. His most recent appearance at this event in 2023 resulted in a tie for 28th place.
Higgs' recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T28
|69-68-72-74
|-5
|2022
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|2021
|MC
|74-73
|+3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Higgs' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Higgs' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|74
|71-68-76-70
|+1
|2.600
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T63
|73-72-70-80
|+7
|4.200
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|65-68-69-73
|-13
|18.000
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
Higgs' recent performances
- Higgs' best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
- Higgs has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged -1.636 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.230
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|182
|-1.192
|-1.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.150
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.574
|-0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|179
|-1.685
|-1.636
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs has sported a -1.192 mark that ranks 182nd on TOUR. He ranks 176th with a 60.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 18.75% of the time.
- Higgs has accumulated 43 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 160th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
