Harry Higgs betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs has sported a -1.192 mark that ranks 182nd on TOUR. He ranks 176th with a 60.88% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 18.75% of the time.