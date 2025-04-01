PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Harry Higgs of the United States hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Harry Higgs returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. His most recent appearance at this event in 2023 resulted in a tie for 28th place.

    Latest odds for Higgs at the Valero Texas Open.

    Higgs' recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2869-68-72-74-5
    2022MC75-76+7
    2021MC74-73+3

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Higgs' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Higgs' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-70+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2668-65-70-71-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-71+4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorld7471-68-76-70+12.600
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT6373-72-70-80+74.200
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3465-68-69-73-1318.000
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-71+5--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3071-68-70-67-12--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC72-67-3--

    Higgs' recent performances

    • Higgs' best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
    • Higgs has an average of 0.315 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgs has averaged -1.636 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2300.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green182-1.192-1.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.150-0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.574-0.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Total179-1.685-1.636

    Higgs' advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgs has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.230 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranks 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs has sported a -1.192 mark that ranks 182nd on TOUR. He ranks 176th with a 60.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgs has delivered a -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 18.75% of the time.
    • Higgs has accumulated 43 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 160th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

