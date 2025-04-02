PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Maverick McNealy betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 28: Maverick McNealy of the United States lines up his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. McNealy will look to improve on his previous performances at this event as he competes for the $9,500,000 purse.

    Latest odds for McNealy at the Valero Texas Open.

    McNealy's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5871-74-74-70+1
    2022T3570-72-67-74-5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • McNealy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 35th at 5-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    McNealy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-67-68-67-821.214
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-81+9--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-80+9--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis Invitational275-70-68-64-11400.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT970-68-63-69-1475.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4068-71-73-68-817.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5270-73-73-77+56.750
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT4569-66-65-73-79.250
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT868-64-69-68-23155.000
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM Classic162-70-66-68-16--

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 16-under.
    • McNealy has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.710 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McNealy has averaged 0.502 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1200.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.4500.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.344-0.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2860.710
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.5120.502

    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.120 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy is sporting a 0.450 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 69.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McNealy is delivering a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 25.35% of the time.
    • McNealy has accumulated 685 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 17th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

