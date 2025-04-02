Frankie Capan III betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Frankie Capan III tees off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Capan III's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Capan III's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T55
|69-67-72-70
|-6
|5.700
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|73-71-74-76
|+6
|5.200
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T12
|69-68-64-70
|-17
|56.833
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T45
|70-65-73-65
|-7
|9.250
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T41
|71-70-76-71
|+8
|--
Capan III's recent performances
- Capan III has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
- Capan III has an average of -1.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Capan III has averaged -2.097 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|183
|-1.234
|-1.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.643
|-1.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.069
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.606
|0.618
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.340
|-2.097
Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan III has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.234 (183rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sports a -0.643 mark that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 183rd with a 58.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Capan III has delivered a 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 23.08% of the time.
- Capan III has accumulated 77 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 134th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
