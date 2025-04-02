PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Frankie Capan III betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Frankie Capan III tees off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Capan III at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Capan III's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Capan III's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-72+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-75+2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5569-67-72-70-65.700
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC77-71+6--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5673-71-74-76+65.200
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT1269-68-64-70-1756.833
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT4570-65-73-65-79.250
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT4171-70-76-71+8--

    Capan III's recent performances

    • Capan III has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 17-under.
    • Capan III has an average of -1.487 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Capan III has averaged -2.097 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee183-1.234-1.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.643-1.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.069-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.6060.618
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.340-2.097

    Capan III's advanced stats and rankings

    • Capan III has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.234 (183rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sports a -0.643 mark that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 183rd with a 58.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Capan III has delivered a 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 23.08% of the time.
    • Capan III has accumulated 77 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 134th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

