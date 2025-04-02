Frankie Capan III betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Capan III has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.234 (183rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 73rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sports a -0.643 mark that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 183rd with a 58.55% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Capan III has delivered a 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85, and he ranks 68th by breaking par 23.08% of the time.