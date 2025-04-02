Carson Young betting profile: Valero Texas Open
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 09: Carson Young of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 09, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Carson Young will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. Young has struggled in his previous appearances at this event, missing the cut in both of his starts.
Young's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|2023
|MC
|74-75
|+5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Young's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|73-67-78-73
|+3
|11.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T10
|68-65-70-68
|-17
|38.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T57
|71-69-71-69
|-4
|5.100
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T29
|65-68-70-71
|-14
|26.500
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T35
|70-71-70-64
|-7
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T62
|68-72-70-73
|-1
|--
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 17-under.
- Young has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged -0.729 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.459
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.162
|-0.356
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.200
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.608
|-0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.511
|-0.729
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.459 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.162 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 81 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 132nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
