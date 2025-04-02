PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Carson Young betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 09: Carson Young of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 09, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Carson Young will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. Young has struggled in his previous appearances at this event, missing the cut in both of his starts.

    Latest odds for Young at the Valero Texas Open.

    Young's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC77-70+3
    2023MC74-75+5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5473-67-78-73+311.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1068-65-70-68-1738.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC74-73+5--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT5771-69-71-69-45.100
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-78+10--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2965-68-70-71-1426.500
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT3570-71-70-64-7--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6268-72-70-73-1--

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 17-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.293 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged -0.729 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4590.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.162-0.356
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.200-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.608-0.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.511-0.729

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.459 (19th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.0 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.162 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.608 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 81 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 132nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

