5H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

    Max Homa returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, scheduled for April 3-6. Homa will look to improve upon his T25 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Homa at the Valero Texas Open.

    Homa's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2568-74-72-70-4
    2019T4268-74-68-73-5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Homa's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Homa's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-71+6--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC81-70+7--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC76-75+7--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5371-72-70-69-610.500
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenW/D77+5--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT2669-69-67-68-1938.000
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT2773-66-67-66-8--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT3374-75-73-67+1--

    Homa's recent performances

    • Homa's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Sentry, where he tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.
    • Homa has an average of -0.190 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.798 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa has averaged -1.904 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1040.020-0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green183-1.343-1.798
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.1540.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.324-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Total174-1.493-1.904

    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Homa's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.343 ranks 183rd on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 62.09% ranks 170th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa has posted a 0.154 mark, ranking 58th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Homa has delivered a -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53.
    • Homa's Driving Distance average of 291.5 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR this season.
    • He has accumulated 49 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 157th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW