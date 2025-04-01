Max Homa betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Max Homa returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, scheduled for April 3-6. Homa will look to improve upon his T25 finish from last year's tournament.
Homa's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|2019
|T42
|68-74-68-73
|-5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Homa's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 25th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Homa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|81-70
|+7
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|71-72-70-69
|-6
|10.500
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|77
|+5
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T26
|69-69-67-68
|-19
|38.000
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T27
|73-66-67-66
|-8
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T33
|74-75-73-67
|+1
|--
Homa's recent performances
- Homa's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The Sentry, where he tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.
- Homa has an average of -0.190 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.798 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Homa has averaged -1.904 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|0.020
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|183
|-1.343
|-1.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|58
|0.154
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.324
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|174
|-1.493
|-1.904
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
- Homa's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.343 ranks 183rd on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation rate of 62.09% ranks 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Homa has posted a 0.154 mark, ranking 58th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Homa has delivered a -0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53.
- Homa's Driving Distance average of 291.5 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 49 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 157th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
