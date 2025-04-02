Peter Malnati betting profile: Valero Texas Open
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Peter Malnati of the United States hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6. He'll be looking to improve upon his recent performances at this event.
Malnati's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T22
|67-72-78-65
|-6
|2022
|T41
|71-71-70-72
|-4
|2021
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|2019
|T23
|71-68-70-71
|-8
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2019, when he finished tied for 23rd at 8-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T68
|70-68-71-73
|-2
|3.125
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|69-70-66-74
|-5
|7.288
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-68-71
|-6
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T53
|74-64-73-73
|-8
|11.250
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 49th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished with a score of 5-under.
- He has an average of -0.601 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has an average of -0.833 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.263 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.728
|-0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-1.004
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.693
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.511
|-0.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.550
|-1.263
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati is ranked second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.693.
- His Driving Distance average of 297.3 yards ranks 112th on TOUR this season.
- Malnati has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 60.08%, ranking 179th on TOUR.
- He is averaging 28.30 Putts Per Round, which ranks 34th on TOUR.
- Malnati has accumulated 22 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 177th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
