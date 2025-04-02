PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Peter Malnati of the United States hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Peter Malnati of the United States hits his tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6. He'll be looking to improve upon his recent performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Valero Texas Open.

    Malnati's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2267-72-78-65-6
    2022T4171-71-70-72-4
    2021MC73-75+4
    2019T2371-68-70-71-8

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2019, when he finished tied for 23rd at 8-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Malnati's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-71+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-70+3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6870-68-71-73-23.125
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4969-70-66-74-57.288
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-77+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-68-71-6--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC77-73+10--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT5374-64-73-73-811.250

    Malnati's recent performances

    • Malnati's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 49th at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished with a score of 5-under.
    • He has an average of -0.601 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has an average of -0.833 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.263 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-0.728-0.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green181-1.004-0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.6930.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.511-0.833
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-1.550-1.263

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati is ranked second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with an average of 0.693.
    • His Driving Distance average of 297.3 yards ranks 112th on TOUR this season.
    • Malnati has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 60.08%, ranking 179th on TOUR.
    • He is averaging 28.30 Putts Per Round, which ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • Malnati has accumulated 22 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 177th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW