Max McGreevy betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.
McGreevy's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T54
|72-69-72-73
|+2
|6.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|68-71-70-75
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|76-72-73-71
|+4
|18.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T4
|69-68-64-67
|-16
|122.500
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|74-65-68-66
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-68
|-4
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.654 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.366
|0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.393
|0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.244
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.053
|-0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.463
|0.654
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.366 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy is sporting a 0.393 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy is delivering a -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- McGreevy has accumulated 227 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 74th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.