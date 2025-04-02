PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. He'll be looking to improve on his previous performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the Valero Texas Open.

    McGreevy's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-73+2
    2022MC73-72+1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5472-69-72-73+26.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2068-71-70-75-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4076-72-73-71+418.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT469-68-64-67-16122.500
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2574-65-68-66-1131.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenW/D71-1--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-74-68-4--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged 0.654 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3660.573
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3930.699
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.244-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.053-0.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.4630.654

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.366 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy is sporting a 0.393 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy is delivering a -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • McGreevy has accumulated 227 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 74th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

