Max McGreevy betting profile: Valero Texas Open

McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.366 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 124th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy is sporting a 0.393 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McGreevy is delivering a -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks 93rd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.