Francesco Molinari betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Francesco Molinari returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. The Italian golfer will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Molinari's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|73-79
|+8
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Molinari's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- This is Molinari's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Molinari's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T65
|70-67-73-73
|-1
|3.900
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|66-68-72-71
|-7
|7.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-70-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|68-66-70-70
|-10
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T59
|66-70-75-70
|-3
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T46
|66-69-72-66
|-7
|8.027
Molinari's recent performances
- Molinari has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- Molinari has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari has averaged -0.387 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.658
|-0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.019
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.098
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.252
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.484
|-0.387
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
- Molinari has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.658 (172nd) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Molinari sports a 0.019 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Molinari has delivered a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33.
- Molinari has accumulated 12 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 191st on TOUR.
- He ranks 128th in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.11% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
