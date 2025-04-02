PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Francesco Molinari betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Francesco Molinari betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Francesco Molinari returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. The Italian golfer will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Molinari at the Valero Texas Open.

    Molinari's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC73-79+8

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Molinari's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • This is Molinari's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Molinari's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6570-67-73-73-13.900
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4966-68-72-71-77.750
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC67-70-72-7--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-72+2--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1768-66-70-70-10--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT5966-70-75-70-3--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT4666-69-72-66-78.027

    Molinari's recent performances

    • Molinari has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
    • Molinari has an average of -0.534 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari has averaged -0.387 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.658-0.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.019-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.098-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.2520.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.484-0.387

    Molinari's advanced stats and rankings

    • Molinari has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.658 (172nd) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Molinari sports a 0.019 mark that ranks 92nd on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Molinari has delivered a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 54th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33.
    • Molinari has accumulated 12 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 191st on TOUR.
    • He ranks 128th in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.11% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW