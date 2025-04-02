J.T. Poston betting profile: Valero Texas Open
J.T. Poston returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he takes on the Oaks Course.
Poston's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T41
|70-69-74-71
|-4
|2019
|T67
|67-74-74-74
|+1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 4-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|71-69-70-72
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|73-68-69-76
|-2
|27.600
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T50
|76-71-75-73
|+7
|12.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|75-71-72-72
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|49.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|69-70-69-74
|-6
|10.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T12
|62-76-64-69
|-17
|56.833
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|T40
|74-64-71-69
|-14
|19.125
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T5
|70-71-64-63
|-14
|--
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.065
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.314
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.166
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.527
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.018
|0.446
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston is sporting a 0.314 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 67.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston is delivering a -0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09.
- Poston has accumulated 221 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 75th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.