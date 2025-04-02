PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.T. Poston betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    J.T. Poston returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he takes on the Oaks Course.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Valero Texas Open.

    Poston's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T4170-69-74-71-4
    2019T6767-74-74-74+1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 41st after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2871-69-70-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3373-68-69-76-227.600
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT5076-71-75-73+712.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3975-71-72-72+219.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1669-67-68-69-1149.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5369-70-69-74-610.500
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT1262-76-64-69-1756.833
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    Jan. 5, 2025The SentryT4074-64-71-69-1419.125
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT570-71-64-63-14--

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Poston has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.227 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged 0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0650.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.3140.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1660.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.527-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.0180.446

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.2 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston is sporting a 0.314 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 67.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston is delivering a -0.527 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09.
    • Poston has accumulated 221 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 75th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

