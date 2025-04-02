PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, which runs April 3-6. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Hisatsune finished tied for 78th with a score of 6-over.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Valero Texas Open.

    Hisatsune's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T7871-74-72-77+6

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 78th after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT4767-69-70-68-69.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT471-66-71-68-8115.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1066-68-68-68-1470.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-78+10--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT4367-70-69-70-1210.438
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT6569-68-71-68-43.700
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT1771-67-68-66-10--

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top five once and in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged 1.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1430.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2630.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.091-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.0230.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5191.017

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.263 (58th) this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Hisatsune is sporting a 0.091 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
    • Hisatsune ranks 41st on TOUR with a 68.85% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
    • He has accumulated 208 FedExCup Regular Season Points so far this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

