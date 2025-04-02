Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Hisatsune has finished in the top five once and in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.

Hisatsune has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.