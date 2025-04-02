Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Valero Texas Open
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Ryo Hisatsune of Japan hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, which runs April 3-6. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Hisatsune finished tied for 78th with a score of 6-over.
Hisatsune's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 78th after posting a score of 6-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T47
|67-69-70-68
|-6
|9.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T4
|71-66-71-68
|-8
|115.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T10
|66-68-68-68
|-14
|70.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|67-70-69-70
|-12
|10.438
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T65
|69-68-71-68
|-4
|3.700
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T17
|71-67-68-66
|-10
|--
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top five once and in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged 1.017 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.143
|0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.263
|0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.091
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.023
|0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.519
|1.017
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.263 (58th) this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green this season, Hisatsune is sporting a 0.091 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a 0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07.
- Hisatsune ranks 41st on TOUR with a 68.85% Greens in Regulation rate this season.
- He has accumulated 208 FedExCup Regular Season Points so far this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
