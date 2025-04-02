PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Andrew Putnam returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. Putnam looks to improve on his T14 finish from last year's event.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Valero Texas Open.

    Putnam's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1472-70-71-70-5
    2023T2871-69-70-73-5
    2022T4171-71-73-69-4
    2021MC77-71+4
    2019T3672-70-68-72-6

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1170-67-66-68-1358.714
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4968-69-69-71-77.750
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2566-72-68-69-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3267-76-72-74+120.688
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC73-68-68-7--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3066-69-68-68-923.714
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-71E--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.719 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged 0.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee173-0.665-0.719
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4610.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.3170.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.3340.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Total570.4470.475

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam ranks 28th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.461.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 71.60% ranks 11th on TOUR this season.
    • Putnam's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.317 places him 24th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Putnam has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.334, ranking 41st on TOUR.
    • He ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 11.93% and has accumulated 142 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 100th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
