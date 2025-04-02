Andrew Putnam betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Andrew Putnam returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. Putnam looks to improve on his T14 finish from last year's event.
Putnam's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|2023
|T28
|71-69-70-73
|-5
|2022
|T41
|71-71-73-69
|-4
|2021
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|2019
|T36
|72-70-68-72
|-6
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|70-67-66-68
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|66-72-68-69
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|67-76-72-74
|+1
|20.688
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|73-68-68
|-7
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|23.714
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.719 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 0.475 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|173
|-0.665
|-0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.461
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.317
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.334
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.447
|0.475
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam ranks 28th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with an average of 0.461.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 71.60% ranks 11th on TOUR this season.
- Putnam's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.317 places him 24th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Putnam has a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.334, ranking 41st on TOUR.
- He ranks fifth in Bogey Avoidance at 11.93% and has accumulated 142 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 100th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
