4H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Henrik Norlander betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Henrik Norlander returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. Norlander looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make an impact.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the Valero Texas Open.

    Norlander's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6071-73-75-72+3
    2022T5368-71-76-71-2
    2021MC78-78+12

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 53rd at 2-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Norlander's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-66-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1671-70-69-70-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4071-68-67-70-128.711
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1367-71-67-66-1356.250
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC70-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-78+9--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC67-71-72-6--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT3765-72-68-67-815.500

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
    • Norlander has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has averaged 0.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.227-0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.9690.809
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.185-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.1000.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4580.484

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander has been excellent in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, ranking fourth on TOUR with an average of 0.969.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.01% ranks 60th on TOUR.
    • Norlander's Driving Distance average of 296.7 yards places him 120th on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of scoring, Norlander ranks 20th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.84% and 133rd in Par Breakers at 20.88%.
    • He has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 106th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

