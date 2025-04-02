Henrik Norlander betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Henrik Norlander returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to tee off April 3-6. Norlander looks to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make an impact.
Norlander's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T60
|71-73-75-72
|+3
|2022
|T53
|68-71-76-71
|-2
|2021
|MC
|78-78
|+12
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 53rd at 2-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|71-70-69-70
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|71-68-67-70
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T13
|67-71-67-66
|-13
|56.250
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-72
|-6
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T37
|65-72-68-67
|-8
|15.500
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 13-under.
- Norlander has an average of -0.310 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged 0.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.227
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.969
|0.809
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.185
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.100
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.458
|0.484
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has been excellent in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, ranking fourth on TOUR with an average of 0.969.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.01% ranks 60th on TOUR.
- Norlander's Driving Distance average of 296.7 yards places him 120th on TOUR this season.
- In terms of scoring, Norlander ranks 20th in Bogey Avoidance at 12.84% and 133rd in Par Breakers at 20.88%.
- He has accumulated 128 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 106th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
