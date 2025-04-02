PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Adam Schenk returns to the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) from April 3-6 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Valero Texas Open.

    Schenk's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T571-69-72-67-9
    2023MC73-72+1
    2022MC70-74E
    2021MC74-77+7
    2019T770-66-70-70-12

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2019, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC80-74+12--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4569-69-70-69-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-69-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2566-69-72-68-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT2569-75-71-73E31.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressW/D74+2--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT664-69-69-65-1388.750
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT5371-67-70-71-3--

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged -1.353 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.218-0.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.136-0.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.165-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.039-0.620
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.123-1.353

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.218 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.136 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 62.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52.
    • Schenk has accumulated 156 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 90th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

