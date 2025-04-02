Adam Schenk betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Schenk has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.

Schenk has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.