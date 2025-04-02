Adam Schenk betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Adam Schenk returns to the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) from April 3-6 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Schenk's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|2022
|MC
|70-74
|E
|2021
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|2019
|T7
|70-66-70-70
|-12
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 9-under.
- Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2019, when he finished tied for seventh at 12-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-74
|+12
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|66-69-72-68
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T25
|69-75-71-73
|E
|31.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|88.750
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T53
|71-67-70-71
|-3
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.167 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.620 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -1.353 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.218
|-0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.136
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.165
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.039
|-0.620
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.123
|-1.353
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.218 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sports a -0.136 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 62.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk has delivered a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.52.
- Schenk has accumulated 156 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 90th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
