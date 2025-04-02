Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Alejandro Tosti returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. His previous appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a missed cut.
Tosti's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-79
|+10
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T5
|65-67-65-68
|-15
|96.250
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|68
|69-67-75-75
|+2
|3.400
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T10
|65-69-66-70
|-14
|70.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T58
|65-73-69-71
|-10
|4.900
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Tosti has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -0.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.235
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.098
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.268
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.485
|-0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.080
|-0.313
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.235 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.1 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sports a -0.098 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 66.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 23.29% of the time.
- Tosti has accumulated 175 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 86th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
