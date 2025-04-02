PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Alejandro Tosti returns to TPC San Antonio for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. His previous appearance at this event in 2024 resulted in a missed cut.

    Latest odds for Tosti at the Valero Texas Open.

    Tosti's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-79+10

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 10-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Tosti's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT565-67-65-68-1596.250
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-73E--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6869-67-75-75+23.400
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1065-69-66-70-1470.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5865-73-69-71-104.900
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-66-1--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC69-74+1--

    Tosti's recent performances

    • Tosti has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Tosti has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tosti has averaged -0.313 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.235-0.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.0980.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2680.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.485-0.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.080-0.313

    Tosti's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tosti has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.235 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.1 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sports a -0.098 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 66.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tosti has delivered a -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 23.29% of the time.
    • Tosti has accumulated 175 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 86th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

