Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Tosti has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.

Tosti has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.347 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.