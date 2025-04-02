PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rico Hoey betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Rico Hoey returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his T14 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Valero Texas Open.

    Hoey's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1471-71-69-72-5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1170-66-68-64-1263.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3373-69-78-66-227.600
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-69-70-68-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2566-69-68-70-1131.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC68-74E--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-75+7--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT5865-63-74-76-104.900
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT5969-64-70-72-54.700

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.795 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.845 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged 0.805 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.8490.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3560.568
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green860.0380.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting183-1.261-0.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Total94-0.0190.805

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.849 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a 0.356 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 71.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -1.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 183rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 183rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.34, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 22.74% of the time.
    • Hoey has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 96th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Valero Texas Open

    AUS
    A. Baddeley
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    S. Stevens
    12:20PM UTC
    JPN
    R. Hisatsune
    12:20PM UTC
    IRL
    P. Harrington
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    E. Cole
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Putnam
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Hossler
    12:31PM UTC
    SCO
    M. Laird
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    C. Kim
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    L. Griffin
    12:42PM UTC
    GER
    M. Schmid
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW