Rico Hoey betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Rico Hoey returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. He'll look to improve upon his T14 finish from last year's tournament.
Hoey's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Hoey's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|70-66-68-64
|-12
|63.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|73-69-78-66
|-2
|27.600
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-69-70-68
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|66-69-68-70
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T58
|65-63-74-76
|-10
|4.900
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T59
|69-64-70-72
|-5
|4.700
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.795 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.845 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.805 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.849
|0.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.356
|0.568
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.038
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|183
|-1.261
|-0.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|-0.019
|0.805
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.849 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.3 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sports a 0.356 mark that ranks 45th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 71.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -1.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 183rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 183rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.34, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 22.74% of the time.
- Hoey has accumulated 149 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 96th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.