4H AGO

Philip Knowles betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Philip Knowles will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Knowles' first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Knowles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-68-73-24.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC79-77+14--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1669-67-69-68-1526.665
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-68-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenW/D74+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC78-70-72+4--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM Classic6572-68-72-70E--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT4074-63-67-69-11--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--

    Knowles' recent performances

    • Knowles has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
    • Knowles has an average of -0.569 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.986 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Knowles has averaged -1.496 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee179-1.085-0.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.178-0.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.1530.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting184-1.286-0.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Total183-2.395-1.496

    Knowles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Knowles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.085 (179th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.9 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knowles is sporting a -0.178 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 182nd with a 58.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Knowles has delivered a -1.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 184th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 179th by breaking par 17.71% of the time.
    • Knowles has accumulated 31 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 166th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

