Philip Knowles betting profile: Valero Texas Open
Philip Knowles will tee off at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) April 3-6 for the 2025 Valero Texas Open. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Knowles' first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Knowles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-68-73
|-2
|4.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+14
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|26.665
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|78-70-72
|+4
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|65
|72-68-72-70
|E
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T40
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
Knowles' recent performances
- Knowles has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Knowles has an average of -0.569 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.986 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knowles has averaged -1.496 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|179
|-1.085
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.178
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.153
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|184
|-1.286
|-0.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|183
|-2.395
|-1.496
Knowles' advanced stats and rankings
- Knowles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.085 (179th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.9 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knowles is sporting a -0.178 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 182nd with a 58.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knowles has delivered a -1.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 184th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 179th by breaking par 17.71% of the time.
- Knowles has accumulated 31 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 166th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
