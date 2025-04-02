Philip Knowles betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Knowles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.085 (179th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.9 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knowles is sporting a -0.178 mark that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks 182nd with a 58.68% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Knowles has delivered a -1.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 184th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranks 179th by breaking par 17.71% of the time.