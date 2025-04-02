Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Valero Texas Open
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Patrick Fishburn of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Fishburn will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Fishburn's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-73
|+3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|73-71-66-72
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|67-71-72-68
|-10
|3.646
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|67-70-67-73
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|65-77
|E
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-74
|-1
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|65-65-68-69
|-13
|88.750
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.011 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.034
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.231
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.006
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.092
|0.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.111
|0.011
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.034 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.231 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 21.07% of the time.
- Fishburn has accumulated 126 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 108th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
