5H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Patrick Fishburn of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn returns to TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course) for the 2025 Valero Texas Open, set to take place April 3-6. Fishburn will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Valero Texas Open.

    Fishburn's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-73+3

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Akshay Bhatia won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 20-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2873-71-66-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-68+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5467-71-72-68-103.646
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4867-70-67-73-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC65-77E--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-70E--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC72-69-74-1--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT665-65-68-69-1388.750

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
    • Fishburn has an average of 0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged 0.011 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0340.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.231-0.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.006-0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting770.0920.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.1110.011

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.034 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.231 mark that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks 69th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 21.07% of the time.
    • Fishburn has accumulated 126 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 108th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

